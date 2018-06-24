













Interior Bas-Relief Sculptures of Peacocks and Lush Florals by Goga Tandashvili

Have you ever heard bas-relief technique? It is a way of sculpting where the figures are raised on a flat surface. This technique was quite popular in ancient times. From ancient Egyptians to many other civilizations, this relief technique was commonly applied. Three-dimensional figures on walls are transferred from the walls of temples to walls of our house.

And now, the technique is modernized as well. Russian artist Goga Tandashvili transforms ordinary walls to amazing works of art with bas-relief applications. He is using modern and nature-inspired figures to work his magic.

Russian artist is bringing the nature inside our homes. Currently, he is applying natural scenes and figures on the walls. And this embossed figures look amazing and transform the looks of your room. He is using different elements of nature.

Tandashvali uses three-dimensional reliefs as well as two-dimensional painting. However, reliefs attracted more attention as they have a unique and fresh look.

His famous bas-relief work includes peacocks, roses, and flower arrangements. While applying his figures, he is using his hands and some carving tools.

Mainly, he is working with gypsum mixtures. These gypsum mixtures are commonly used from ancient times. As it is easy to work with, gypsum is the favorite raw material of bas-relief applications.

In addition to two-dimensional paintings of the Russian artist, his 3D bad-reliefs are quite popular in home décor. In his work, Tandashvili follows Impressionist inspired look.

While creating each piece of work, he is playing with textures and contouring the figures. By doing this, he can easily emphasize the patterns he creates. With his unique applications, it seems like bas-relief will be a new trend in home décor.