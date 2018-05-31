anatomy art contemporary art dark art disturbing sculpture

Surrealist and Macabre Sculpture by Rebecca Stevenson

par FLOW ART STATION
Laisser un commentaire sur Surrealist and Macabre Sculpture by Rebecca Stevenson

1c751bdfe75c89aed8ad18f65ac954c0
tumblr_msan5arEeN1r0lpsto1_1280Contemporary-art-by-Rebecca-Stevenson-artists-I-Lobo-you7Rebecca-Stevenson-Head-Sculptures-Flower-Art-986523Rebecca-Stevenson-Animals-Art-Flowers-4578965RevJButtercup-by-Rebecca-Stevensonfe065f8a1010b619d040ea123ec71267BGlhkCVIcbOSqcj2uOnf_1082129291Folie-en-rose-1-by-Rebecca-StevensonCoralline239da0a24df197cc87cadd2f31f82046dRebecca Stevenson, art, wax sculptures, esculturas de ceratumblr_mjxnkf0bam1qbcporo1_1280G3l9LmXqXgJJMSU8rdrN_1082129327rstevenson_indexrebecca-stevenson-15Rebecca-Stevenson-Animals-Art-Flowers-695636.jpg
Rebecca Stevenson-- Bambarella2Rebecca Stevenson-- Bambarella3fefc96d3f5443befb9783822f400a3ecffdac9c03f8f7d1e67d7dfa59b4bcc37--jungles-resinsrebecca-stevenson-07
Rebecca-Stevenson-Head-Sculptures-Flower-Art-789632tumblr_msan5arEeN1r0lpsto2_1280

Surrealist and Macabre Sculpture by Rebecca Stevenson

On:Axisweb

Rebecca Stevenson is an artist living and working in London. She is best known for her visceral and baroque sculpture in resin and wax.

“My work is concerned with the visceral and the sensual. It draws upon anatomical drawing and botanical illustration, but occupies a liminal territory between scientific enquiry and the subjective, imaginary body.”

Stevenson’s work investigates the relationship between innocence, consumption and desire. In each piece, a sculpted animal is cut, manipulated and refigured. These interventions result in outbursts of colour and texture, twisting the material or “flesh” of the sculpture into forms resembling flowers or fruit.

Drawing on the traditions of vanitas and still life, her work explores the contradiction inherent in the “nature morte“, in which transient everyday objects – bread, meat, flowers, fruit – are immortalised and elevated by the processes of art. Rebecca Stevenson

TIP ME!

If you like this site and want to contribute to its development, please donate here: paypal.me/VaninaLys
Thank you
Étiquettes :

Publié par FLOW ART STATION

Welcome & Bienvenue! Artistic Inspiration for open and curious minds. Passionate art website offering carefully selected forefront content. Presentation of trendy artists in many fields of modern art. Promotion of inspiring publications from around the world! (nsfw) Recommended for connoisseurs, admirers of all creative eclecticism. "Via" are not allowed warning. @ Flowartstation & Co.

Artists deserve respect even if you do not like their work; abstain from any negative prejudices! The commentary is a understanding analysis. Thank you

Choisissez une méthode de connexion pour poster votre commentaire:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

w
Annuler

Connexion à %s