One day, Ellen saw a mini guitar playing in the shop window, and immediately she presented the picture of her two students as musicians.

Not without reason the rats in their mental development are considered to be one of the closest to humans:



Moppy, Witje and Rosie, under the direction of the hostess, quickly learned to take tools and pose in front of the camera.

It should be noted that Ellen herself loves music, likes to play violin and guitar.

In the photos, the rats appear in images so beautiful and very touching.