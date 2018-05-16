tumblr_nwpjokrsb71ql08jto7_1280

Oil Landscapes Transformed into Mosaics of Color by Erin Hanson

 

This series of modern impressionism paintings by artist Erin Hanson take on a mosaic-like life of their own and show us a surreal perspective on nature.

Using a bevy of colors and a technique that is dizzyingly beautiful, this series of modern impressionism paintings by the UC Berkeley graduate portray so much skill and talent. Inspired after climbing the Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, the artist committed herself to paining one painting every week to keep dedicated to her craft. Artistically turning landscapes into psychedelic abstract works of art, Hanson experiments with mosaics styles and sculptural styles to give her art more dimension. She tries to use a few brush strokes as possible, without layering, a process that’s been called “open impressionism.

 