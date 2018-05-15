

I had to remove the previous publication, totally disagreeing with my principles regarding respect for animal rights.

Veganism is an essential path for the human being who seeks supreme ethic.

It’s my own responsibility, to be more vigilant.

This is a serious mistake, because I was persuded that the sculptures were made without any animal products.

The fact that I wanted to believe that this artist was « coherent » in his approach, blinded me.

I did not know the double meaning of the word « hide »,

animal skin: (sheep skin, and others animals leather, treated skin).

This is what was used for the making of animal sculptures!

I am dismayed; my disappointment is great and my hope annihilated; because the artist and his work no longer have any value.