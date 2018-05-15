



















Artist Creates Mandalas By Painting Ocean Stones With Thousands Of Tiny Dots

On Etsy / Facebook

Elspeth McLean puts her talents to good use transforming smooth ocean stones into symbolic works of arts. Originally from Australia, the Canadian-based artist creates colorful mandalas by carefully painting thousands of tiny dots onto perfectly round ocean stones.

Her colorful mandala creations are hypnotic to look at, filling your eyes with color, inspiration and delight. She aligns each pop of color into perfect circles, creating an impossibly symmetrical appearance that is truly one of a kind.

McLean’s work has become incredibly popular due to the richly unique beauty of every hand-painted ocean stone.

Her stones sell out quicker than she can make them, at the time of writing this there are none available for sale. She writes on her Etsy Shop Announcement, “I am still painting stones and try to add a few to my shop every other day at random. This way it leaves it up to chance.”

McLean, an award winning artist, runs a one-woman-art-business based around her infatuation with color and detail. She creates many different vibrant works of art using a unique style of painting she refers to as “Dotillism.”

Mandala is a ritual and spiritual symbol in Buddhism and Hinduism that stands in representation of the Universe. Mandala is incorporated in different spiritual traditions in a number of ways, such as to help focus attention, seek spiritual guidance, establish a sacred space, and find peace in meditation.

In modern society, mandala is most commonly used as a term to describe any geometric pattern, chart or design that symbolically or metaphysically represents the cosmos.

True to the theme of her mandala stones, McLean is highly in tune with and inspired by the cosmos, seasons, mythology and ancient as well as traditional art. Her artwork allows her to “express and celebrate the colors of her soul.”

McLean finds the actual process of painting dots to be “a meditative and grounding experience.” She enjoys painting with dots so much she has made her life passion into a successful career.

Source: elspethmclean.com

TIP ME! If you like this site and want to contribute to its development, please donate here: paypal.me/VaninaLys Thank you