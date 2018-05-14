Heritage, 99 Lifelike Animals Drink From a Pool at QAGOMA

Heritage, « Falling Back to Earth »

Installation view at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane, 2013, © 2013, courtesy of Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art Foundation and the artist. Commissioned with funds from the Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Diversity Foundation through and with the assistance of the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art Foundation. Queensland Art Gallery Collection, Brisbane. Photo: QAGOMA. Courtesy: Queensland Art Gallery ׀ Gallery of Modern Art Pledge. Cai Guo-Qiang, 2013, 99 life-sized replicas of animals, water, sand, drip mechanism, dimensions variable.

In his ephemeral performances, gunpowder drawings, and arresting installations, Cai Guo-Qiang explores humanity’s place in the universe and our responsibilities on Earth. He draws us into his work with the visual language of explosion and the aesthetic of pain. He captures the residue of human aggression, the visceral traces of violence against nature and our collective future. He presents these traumatic visions on a continuous loop, inviting us to search for a way to break the cycle of human history. As we struggle with the burdens of these revelations, we find hope in human ingenuity and our shared heritage of great leaps forward. We see the vast power of our species, both in its ability to destroy the environment through exploitation and its potential to elevate life on Earth with creativity and invention. Also included in the exhibition is Guo-Qiang’s famous airborne cascade of 99 wolves titled Head On, where the animals seem to launch themselves into the air only to crash into a large glass wall and begin the cycle again Cai Guo-Qiang was born in 1957 in Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, China. Cai was awarded the Golden Lion at the 48th Venice Biennale in 1999, the Seventh Hiroshima Art Prize in 2007, and the 20th Fukuoka Asian Culture Prize in 2009. He was also Director of Visual and Special Effects for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. In 2008, he was the subject of a retrospective at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum,

Inopportune: Stage Two

Cai Guo-Qiang, 2004, nine life-sized tiger replicas, arrows, and mountain stage prop. Tigers: papier-mâché, plaster,fiberglass, resin, and painted hide; arrows: brass, threaded bamboo shaft, and feathers; and stage prop: Styrofoam, wood, canvas, and acrylic paint, dimensions variable, © 2004, courtesy of MASS MoCA and the artist. Installation view at MASS MoCA, North Adams.

Though these tigers aren’t real, their twisted snarls of pain ring true.

In this video, Cai Guo-Qiang describes the intended impact of this dramatic work. He depicts fearsome wild animals as victims of disturbing acts of violence, hoping to elicit a visceral response through the “aesthetics of pain.” These grisly scenes are open to multiple interpretations. They can be viewed as metaphors for warfare, oppression, and other manifestations of human aggression. They also lend themselves to a more literal interpretation — as a forceful portrayal of our assault on our fellow creatures. One such creature is the tiger, which has been hunted to the brink of extinction for fur and for sport. In thirteen Asian countries, however, individuals and organizations are working to reverse the decline in tiger populations with the goal of doubling wild tiger populations by 2022. Learn more about inspirational tiger conservation efforts in this post honoring three women, and see encouraging signs of recovery in this post about the return of tigers to Bhutan.

