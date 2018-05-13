Hauser performing Adagio by Albinoni with the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra at his classical solo concert at the Lisinski Concert Hall in Zagreb, October 2017

Altough still in his twenties, cellist Stjepan Hauser has already performed in more than 40 countries across all the continents including debuts in Wigmore Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Amsterdam Concertgebouw, South Bank Centre and many more.

He is laureate of prestigious international competitions and awards and has collected during his short career no less than twenty-one first prizes in national and international competitions and has built an enviable reputation for himself, so much so that he has been bidden to play for H R H Prince Charles both at Buckingham Palace and St. James’s Palace. He was lucky enough to be one of the very last cellists whom Rostropovich heard during his life.

This young cellist has worked with the revered classical artists such as Mstislav Rostropovich, Bernard Greenhouse, Heinrich Schiff, Arto Noras, Frans Helmerson, Philippe Muller, Stephen Kovacevitch, Mennahem Pressler and Ivry Gitlis, to mention a few. He completed his undergraduate studies with Natalia Pavlutskaya in London and postgraduate studies with Ralph Kirshbaum at RNCM in Manchester and with Bernard Greenhouse in the USA. In October 2006, he was the only cellist chosen to perform in the gala concert at Palazzo Vecchio, Florence for the late Mstislav Rostropovich. During his studies in London he was a member of renowned The Greenwich Trio.