











































Intricate Wooden City Sculptures by James McNabb

Philadelphia-based artist James McNabb (furniture-maker-turned-sculptor) has created the City Series, an amazing collection of wooden sculptures, composed of miniature buildings, skyscrapers and architectural forms that depict intricate cityscapes.

The wooden skyscrapers, made in different shapes and sizes, look remarkably like the Manhattan skyline in New York City.

Each piece depicts the outsider’s perspective of the urban landscape. Made entirely of scrap wood, this work is an interpretation of making something out of nothing. Each piece is cut intuitively on a band saw. The result is a collection of architectural forms, each distinctly different from the next.

‘I grabbed a piece of scrap wood from the bin, and without thinking, made some cuts. In a few minutes the piece started to look strangely familiar, like a screwdriver or a mini skyscraper. I grabbed another piece of scrap wood, and made another object – this time, it looked like wrench, or a table leg. In the next hour I made 15 more – I stayed up that night and worked until morning. In 24 hours I made more than 200, all intricately different from the next.”

Watch the video: