Mystical Dark Symbolism Painting By Tomasz Alen Kopera

Tomasz Alen Kopera was born in Kozuchow, Poland in 1976. He attended the University of Technology in Wroclaw, where he gained a degree in Engineering. Tomasz paints in oil on canvas. Human nature and the mysteries of the Universe are his inspiration. Each painting motivates thought, challenging our initial response. Sometimes darkness will prevail, at other times, light. He is celebrated in visionary art circles for his acute attention to detail, mastery of color and bold use of subject matter.

Since 2005 resides in Ireland where he works in his studio.

In my work I try to reach to the subconscious. I want to keep the viewer’s attention for a longer moment. I would like the spectator to feel the need for a minute of quiet reflection and contemplation.

I usually get my ideas for new paintings in the least expected moments. The idea for new creation just appears in my head. Some ideas come from my wife, we like to sit and talk together for hours, and sometimes these chats then turn into new surprising creations. The most important and also most difficult part of creation is actually visualising the idea, seeing the subject in the eyes of my imagination. Very often while working on a painting, I see an idea for my next work.