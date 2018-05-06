Dark Erotic Women Portraits By Ellen Rogers
Norfolk-based analog photographer Ellen Rogers captures vaporous, retro-vintage feminine portraits. Her world combines an oneiric and macabre atmosphere, revealing multiple cultural influences, where women are raised to the rank of muses and mysterious witches. All of her work is analogue, meaning the lady flat out rejects digital in favour of less technically sharp processes. These include shooting inside the dark room and hand-tinting, all to get that Pre-Raphealite thing down pat. Rogers claims that while her technique « is a secret, » it’s « all darkroom based and it isn’t set. It can be a mixture of alternative processes to straight silver gelatine.
My technique is experimentation. » Toying with dark and mysterious iconography, Rogers’s work relays the photographic tradition of forbearers like Julia Margaret Cameron while still seeming essentially modern.
L’art et la beauté à l’état pur. Me permettez-vous d’ajouter que certains portraits me font penser au défunt David Hamilton… sauf que dans ce cas les dames ont l’âge de poser peu habillées…
