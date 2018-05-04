18 Of The Most Magnificent Trees in the World

Trees are an incredible part of nature, vital to our everyday survival. Trees dot city squares, suburban landscapes, and uninhabited forests all over the world. With some 400 billion trees on the planet, and over 23,000 different kinds of trees, it takes an extra special something to make a tree stand out.

While you see trees everyday of your life, some trees are different, unique in such a way you can’t help but stare in awe. There are certain trees, be they tall, thick, full of bright colors, or simply one-of-a-kind, that capture the attention of all who pass by. And when finally photographed, the photos of these extra special trees go viral on the Internet.

Say for example, the tree pictured above, which is one of the most stunning of its type. With brilliant pink blossoms, this tree is over 125 years old. This is known as the rhododendron tree. Although it is called a ‘tree’ it is actually a collection of very large shrubs. What makes this ‘tree’ so special? Most rhododendron trees look more like shrubs, but due to the age of this beauty, she’s had plenty of time to grow.

There are many other breathtaking trees all over the world, here are 18 of the most magnificent.

H/T: Earth Porm

