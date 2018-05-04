z_96f3bda8.jpg

Beautiful Japanese Maple In Portland, Oregon / credits: falcor88

 

125+ Year Old Rhododendron “Tree” In Canada /via reddit

144-Year-Old Wisteria In Japan//  credits: y-fu

Wind-Swept Trees In New Zealand  /  credits: tungnam.

Wind-Swept Trees In New Zealand / photo by seabirdnz

Antarctic Beech Draped In Hanging Moss In Oregon/ photo by Drew Hopper

Blooming Cherry Trees in Bonn, Germany/ credits: Adas Meliauskas

Angel Oak In John’s Island In South Carolina/ photo by Daniela Duncan

Flamboyant Tree, Brazil/ photo by Salete T Silva

Dragonblood Trees, Yemen/ photo by Csilla Zelko

The President, Third-Largest Giant Sequoia Tree In The World, California

Maple Tree Tunnel in Oregon / photo by Ian Sane

Rainbow Eucalyptus In Kauai, Hawaii /photo by jwilsonnorton

Rainbow Eucalyptus In Kauai, Hawaii/ photo by Christopher Martin

Jacarandas in Cullinan, South Africa/ photo by Elizabeth Kendall

Avenue Of Oaks At Dixie Plantation In South Carolina / credits: Lee Sosby

Baobab Trees In Madagascar / credits: confitalsurf

Cannonball Tree/ h/t boredpanda

The Dark Hedges In Northern Ireland/ credits: Stephen Emerson

The Dark Hedges In Northern Ireland/ credits: Stephen Emerson

Banyan Tree  / via deviantart

18 Of The Most Magnificent Trees in the World

Trees are an incredible part of nature, vital to our everyday survival. Trees dot city squares, suburban landscapes, and uninhabited forests all over the world. With some 400 billion trees on the planet, and over 23,000 different kinds of trees, it takes an extra special something to make a tree stand out.

While you see trees everyday of your life, some trees are different, unique in such a way you can’t help but stare in awe. There are certain trees, be they tall, thick, full of bright colors, or simply one-of-a-kind, that capture the attention of all who pass by. And when finally photographed, the photos of these extra special trees go viral on the Internet.

Say for example, the tree pictured above, which is one of the most stunning of its type. With brilliant pink blossoms, this tree is over 125 years old. This is known as the rhododendron tree. Although it is called a ‘tree’ it is actually a collection of very large shrubs. What makes this ‘tree’ so special? Most rhododendron trees look more like shrubs, but due to the age of this beauty, she’s had plenty of time to grow.

There are many other breathtaking trees all over the world, here are 18 of the most magnificent.

H/T: Earth Porm

