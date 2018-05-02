Skip to content
Phantasmagorical Sculptures Merge Plant and Animal Life By Ellen Jewett

At young age Canadian artist Ellen Jewett was already obsessed in taking shapes of three dimensional forms. Ellen is a lover of life and the mechanisms of both art and nature leading her to make a phantasmagorical and surreal animal sculptures. To Ellen, sculpting has always been about life; biological narratives, emotions, movement, balance and observations about life’s subtleties and overtures. Her aesthetic ranges from the hyper-real, to the surreal,fantastic, and the grotesque. Ellen’s works are incomparable, resulting from her creativeness are her strange and unique sculptures.

Her artwork is deeply informed by an extensive background in anthropology, medical illustration, exotic animal care, and even stop-motion animation, all of which accentuate the biological structure of each piece, while freeing her imagination to pursue more abstract ideas.

“I find my sculptures are evolving to be of greater emotional presence by using less physical substance,” she shares. In addition, she eschews any potentially toxic mediums like paints, glazes, and finishes, opting to use more natural, locally-sourced materials. “This, unavoidably, excludes most of what is commonly commercially available, and has sent me on a journey of unique material combination and invention.”

 

