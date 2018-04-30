





































































Yuri Shwedoff Composes Dramatic Digital Landscapes With Dystopian Univers

Moscow-based Russian artist Yuri Shwedoff creates starkly beautiful digital landscapes with dark and mysteries themes, which leaving the viewer with an infinite number of questions and no explanations. His surreal artworks display illustrations of science-fiction, fantasy world that combines technology and biology.

Many of his works often leave only a single figure in a vast landscape, left to contemplate their surroundings.

In 2008 Yuri graduated from the painting department of the Moscow Academic Art Lyceum of the Russian Academy of Arts. In 2008, he was nominated for the Medal of the Russian Academy of Fine Arts for a series of works.

Yuri’s post-apocalyptic illustrations bring us through desert landscapes, lost people and the ruins of the modern civilization.