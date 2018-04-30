Portraits of the Double-faced Women By Sebastian Bieniek
Portraits of the Double-faced Women By Sebastian Bieniek By Sebastian Bieniek
Berlin-based artist Sebastian Bieniek unfolds the story of a two-faced female in his series of photographs ‘doublefaced’. Using an eye pencil and lipstick, bieniek simply draws an image of a face onto the side of skin. The sketch includes only one eye: carefully placed hair hides the rest of the face from view, revealing one, moving eye of the model. blue, brown, éveillé, and sleeping variations create portraits with unique expressions and an illustrative sensibility. The 22 photographs of the hybrid girl expose her daily routine — drinking coffee, traveling on the train, taking a shower, and smoking cigarettes — capturing the daily life of a female with two faces.
« This curious and thought provoking project alludes to the duality of human nature and challenge our ideas of beauty. In a sense, Bieniek goes Picasso on his models’ portraits, drawing alternate faces on their heads and using parts of their features — primarily the eyes and hair — to create portraits with unique expressions and an illustrative sensibility. I don’t know about you, but I would absolutely freak out if one of these faces was gazing at me on the street or on the bus.
Watch the video:
Wow. Deep form of art.
J'aimeJ'aime