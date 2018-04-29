Skip to content
Trending Topics: artphotographysculpturepaintingillustration

Brian Dettmer Uses Surgical Tools To Carve Books Into Intricate Sculptures

08-New-Books-of-Knowledge1livre-sculpture-15
book-surgeon-carvings-art-brian-dettmer-15
livre-sculpture-11
book-surgeon-carvings-art-brian-dettmer-27
Arte-hecha-con-libros-19.jpg
book-surgeon-carvings-art-brian-dettmer-28.jpg
livre-sculpture-02
book-surgeon-carvings-art-brian-dettmer-35book-surgeon-carvings-art-brian-dettmer-31tumblr_m72th3w3PL1qlq9poo4_r1_1280
tumblr_m72th3w3PL1qlq9poo1_r1_1280
libraries-of-health
livre-sculpture-10livre-sculpture-13livre-sculpture-08
book-surgeon-carvings-art-brian-dettmer-29
book-surgeon-carvings-art-brian-dettmer-34
book-art-carving-sculpture-brian-dettmer-8livre-sculpture-07
book-surgeon-carvings-art-brian-dettmer-33
livre-sculpture-06

Brian Dettmer Uses Surgical Tools To Carve Books Into Intricate Sculptures

New York-based Artist Brian Dettmer creates impressively intricate multi-layered sculptures from books. The artist calls himself the Book Surgeon because he uses knives, tweezers, and surgical tools to carve the art works out of old medical journals, illustration books, dictionaries, map books and encyclopedias. The bigger the book, the better – The Surgeon doesn’t add anything additional to the sculptures, he only folds, bends, rolls, stacks, and, of course, removes.

Images and ideas are revealed to expose alternate histories and memories,” explains Dettmer in the artist’s statement. “My work is a collaboration with the existing material and its past creators and the completed pieces expose new relationships of the book’s internal elements exactly where they have been since their original conception.

More info: briandettmer.com

art, craft, design, sculpture
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :