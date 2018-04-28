Skip to content
Amazing Landscapes Distorted with Geometric Fragments

In this series, entitled Landscape Monolith, Reynald Drouhin alters crystal clear landscapes by turning sections of the land upside-down. Each odd shape, placed directly in the center of the horizon, offers a small window into a distinct, new place that perfectly blends with the surrounding world.

From mountaintops to sandy beaches, the Paris-based artist focuses on the vivid colors and crisp lines of nature to produce his abstract scenes. Bright light and mirrored reflections create illusions of indistinguishable space that sits in direct contrast with familiar places. In the seamless transition from natural landscape to manipulated fragments, Drouhin offers his viewers the chance to see the world from impressively unique perspectives.

Source:mymodernmet

