Rich McCor Creates Clever Paper Cut-Outs That Interact With Famous Landscapes































Artist creates Clever Paper Cut-Outs That Interact With Famous Landscapes

A while back now we featured the work of English artist and photographer Rich McCor and his brilliant series in which he travels to some of the world’s most popular tourist destinations and uses his tiny creative card cut-outs to transform them into fun silhouetted doodles using some clever perspectives.

Going by the playful name of Paperboyo McCor continues to his now 250k followers over on Instagram with his creative cut-outs that are first doodled in a sketchbook using photos he’s collected prior to visiting so that when he arrives, he already knows exactly where to shoot.