stainless-wire-fairy-1
stainless-wire-fairy-4wire-sculpture-robin-wight-05
stainless-wire-fairy-6
stainless-wire-fairy-2
2b5268a82ba12ce9ecc68aa8f739aa6d--wire-sculptures-sculpture-art
wire-sculpture-robin-wight-06wire-sculpture-robin-wight-fantasywire-40e56cf159224e635b6187f10d795feb9--robin-wight-wire-sculptures
stainless-wire-fairy-3
stainless-wire-fairy-8
856885_532433290186987_212250539_o
stainless-wire-fairy-9
stainless-wire-fairy-10stainless-wire-fairy-11
10295106_626455397451442_9094158873620310844_odesktop-1406691640.png - Copieserti1406691652
Kissobin-wight-wire-sculptures2.jpgROBIN WIGHT - site Beqbeb37787148c2bc01c4f38494073657282 stainless-wire-fairy-7stainless-wire-fairy-5
1398815_516445588452424_870387998_o

Robin Wight Creates Mystical Fairy Sculptures With Stainless Steel Wire

Fantasywire or Facebook.

In 1920, two young girls captured a photograph of what appeared to be two fairies in their garden.

The photos soon would be revealed as a hoax, but not before setting off a media sensation. Sculptor Robin Wight couldn’t help but remember this phenomenon after noticing a distortion in a photo he took a few years ago. Inspired, he began creating what has become an incredible series of fairy wire sculptures.

The stainless steel sculptures have become quite the sensation in their own right, with many eager art lovers seeking commissioned works by Robin.

His fairies have a sense of both power and grace to them, giving off an aura of determination and fierce beauty.

The pieces interact fantastically with nature just as actual fairies would, with their steel wire bodies reflecting the amber light of the sun on nice days and bouncing away the cold rain during storms.

Source: Reddit | Facebook

Watch the video

 

Let speak your artistic sense with an open mind! Especially be cool & fair play, please.

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

w
Annuler

Connexion à %s