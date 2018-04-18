The Art of Mehndi & Erotic Henna By Mary Ginkas (sensitive content)

EXACTION AGAIN NATURE!

IT IS TIME TO REALIZE THAT WHAT YOU EAT, ALWAYS HAVE BEEN AN OBSCENE ACT, AGAINST NATURE.



STOP!!! animal genocide

Will you continue to participate in the killing of beautiful, innocent creatures?

Please Follow this way!

Ashamed to be a member of the self-styled human race. Proud to be « vegan »

_I invite you to follow that path; to inform you, to really think about it, face yourself in all honesty and full realism.

QUOTE: Unpardonable crime

“To a man whose mind is free there is something even more intolerable in the sufferings of animals than in the sufferings of man. For with the latter it is at least admitted that suffering is evil and that the man who causes it is a criminal. But thousands of animals are uselessly butchered every day without a shadow of remorse. If any man were to refer to it, he would be thought ridiculous. And that is the unpardonable crime.”

— Romain Rolland