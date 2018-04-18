Accéder au contenu principal

The Art of Mehndi & Erotic Henna By Mary Ginkas (sensitive content)

par FLOW ART STATIONart, beauty, body art, erotica, nudity content, photography

ginkas.m_20346842_647513092124179_698535413756723200_nginkas.m_20687343_1559228580804665_909021886803869696_nginkas.m_23594458_132738974100015_3842014989787332608_nginkas.m_20065884_492137861134232_7778701804786679808_nginkas.m_23421096_1995720404032828_431870459240251392_nginkas.m_29401492_199622517304418_8408294742810427392_n00-1

ginkas.m_27580966_808895252637544_6150345540979654656_n
ginkas.m_17881237_189219578252520_8390887068561047552_n
ginkas.m_27891502_172764903341503_4173693512803418112_n
ginkas.m_17882257_1174902969298901_3505562198304882688_n
ginkas.m_20759628_1702948356676713_166527414053109760_n
ginkas.m_23507729_768566703351156_6352918150236864512_n0-19ginkas.m_18013657_1236434459800617_8745273367138926592_nginkas.m_29403790_2068253006791923_2287004049997824000_nginkas.m_23966893_363091327477581_5255436379839528960_nginkas.m_18580544_2022433357975839_5031296295952711680_nginkas.m_18645454_621949374676836_6027309348017930240_nginkas.m_20214206_1410056489042373_1697487962914160640_nginkas.m_18094571_1114541008692178_6179224871013187584_nginkas.m_23498569_126450498032970_2392191449799065600_nginkas.m_20766670_108941779820527_3851629248309624832_n

ginkas.m_27582291_814096682125322_5675263188141080576_n
ginkas.m_18096038_1939177936314461_3620788938131636224_n
ginkas.m_17267402_1476837005662002_6392100655841935360_nginkas.m_27894229_842485792597553_5553523336568373248_nginkas.m_19932098_1354906471289848_8535556410497302528_nginkas.m_26183554_196870160868223_5344838043956150272_n

ginkas.m_19931565_317423938710946_3583204353634205696_n
ginkas.m_26226247_960143094140710_3236957353089695744_nginkas.m_19933465_311256769326451_5072694755574415360_n
ginkas.m_28150789_551459608552687_2637475966921736192_n
ginkas.m_19955258_1231376440305547_7976998765510787072_n
ginkas.m_18444864_370846313313090_654060310147104768_nginkas.m_23421457_413515372398236_2208237764288184320_nginkas.m_20759691_1951947105084885_1198254918775865344_nginkas.m_27580778_411490942625300_3259905131423989760_nginkas.m_23498782_127943977893171_4383734614921838592_nginkas.m_20837639_1056518701151268_3300313781472591872_nginkas.m_23347959_381370512294850_8734017438972116992_nginkas.m_23421523_1704376672959336_7875174187663360000_nginkas.m_27581155_348215542361664_6157425257696198656_nginkas.m_28433843_177923676177622_4517457618523914240_nginkas.m_29087744_180806546038770_3085146107605417984_nginkas.m_21569371_272539043233085_7698716654603075584_nginkas.m_28752117_600136643658293_4827370230831382528_nginkas.m_27579233_327945854366193_5793584597933490176_nginkas.m_27574496_374922512973462_6029251536524148736_nginkas.m_20837325_115708475723536_2304921820333080576_nginkas.m_28153628_209240186297754_3456419642065551360_nginkas.m_27579813_217826938775824_3664211345257005056_nginkas.m_27879839_2030855400488395_3537444625306353664_nginkas.m_27894315_128490884640153_6799701234145034240_nginkas.m_28752051_235426543692652_7795758545848238080_nginkas.m_27891895_803001849895557_3749448776587149312_n
ginkas.m_18947711_117182525542170_8686584730688159744_n
ginkas.m_29716765_912628218898556_1132852071620411392_n
ginkas.m_28753249_200167330572938_3148004324076945408_nginkas.m_28763197_1680354465337350_4450385970415534080_nThe Art of Mehndi & Erotic Henna By Маша Гинкас/ Mary Ginkas (sensitive content)

Erotic henna is a new form of art that celebrates the fememine body, highliting the natural beauty of women, usually done around the chest, belly, legs and back, it became popular when the work of the russian henna artist Mary Ginkas aka Маша Гинкас became viral on social media, here’s a link to her Instagram so you can check her stunning work.

More info: Instagram, Youtube

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Let speak your artistic sense with an open mind! Especially be cool & fair play, please.

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

w
Annuler

Connexion à %s

%d blogueurs aiment cette page :