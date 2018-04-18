The Art of Mehndi & Erotic Henna By Mary Ginkas (sensitive content)
The Art of Mehndi & Erotic Henna By Маша Гинкас/ Mary Ginkas (sensitive content)
Erotic henna is a new form of art that celebrates the fememine body, highliting the natural beauty of women, usually done around the chest, belly, legs and back, it became popular when the work of the russian henna artist Mary Ginkas aka Маша Гинкас became viral on social media, here’s a link to her Instagram so you can check her stunning work.
Let speak your artistic sense with an open mind! Especially be cool & fair play, please.