FLOW ART STATION art, dark art, mixed-media, photography, weird

Face-Devouring Photography By Lucas Simões

tumblr_nxw31wdfEv1ql08jto8_1280
tumblr_nxw31wdfEv1ql08jto7_1280
tumblr_nxw31wdfEv1ql08jto1_r1_1280tumblr_nxw31wdfEv1ql08jto9_1280tumblr_nxw31wdfEv1ql08jto4_1280
tumblr_nxw31wdfEv1ql08jto6_r1_1280
tumblr_nxw31wdfEv1ql08jto5_1280
2012_Lucas-Simoes-09
tumblr_nxw31wdfEv1ql08jto10_1280tumblr_nxw31wdfEv1ql08jto3_r1_1280
quem-brinca-com-fogo-1.jpg

2012_Lucas-Simoes-06
2012_Lucas-Simoes-03
_NOSTALGIA 04 [foto unknown]
2361d6566db0f04b4f08e8056c60e496
4edf7c747f8675f9b0e7076890317274
2012_Lucas-Simoes-08
9cdee37ae0ec560bcdf57194bfbe5ec7--croquis
_NOSTALGIA 09 [foto luiz alverez]


_NOSTALGIA 10 [foto de Lina S.]
_NOSTALGIA 11 [foto de Lina S.]
_NOSTALGIA 13 [foto de hedi slimane]

Face-Devouring Photography By Lucas Simões

I’m not sure what it is about our nature that makes us constantly want to mutilate faces — and maybe that is just the simplest explanation for all of our recent zombie activity — but sometimes there’s just nothing more carnally fulfilling than running paper faces under an acid bath of collage, painting, mixed media, whatever.
Brazilian artist Lucas Simões burns photographic portraits, to give them such personality that their remains sometimes come across as grotesque three-headed beasts (ausência series) and sometimes remind us of sparking memories of the past (quem brinca com fogo series).
It takes skills to draw such diversity from such a simple and carnal concept, and for it to evoke such a suprising range of emotions, including sadness, fear, and compassion.
H/T REDEFINE magazine
 

Let speak your artistic sense with an open mind! Especially be cool & fair play, please.

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

w
Annuler

Connexion à %s

%d blogueurs aiment cette page :