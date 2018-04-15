Silly Illustrations Of Animals And Their Little Adventures By Shanghai Tango

Silly Illustrations Of Animals And Their Little Adventures By Shanghai Tango

Artist on Tumblr

Gao Youjun, aka Tango, is a popular Shanghai cartoonist on the Chinese social network Weibo. The artist draws brilliantly witty cartoons that are made all the more clever because of their incredible simplicity. By looking at the world in a different way, Tango’s work also encourages us, the audience, to look at things with a fresh perspective.

Let speak your artistic sense with an open mind! Especially be cool & fair play, please.

