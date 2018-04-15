





Akie Nakata turns rocks into amazing realistic miniatures

Instagram / blog.



In Japan, the artist Akie Nakata is always looking for pebbles during his long walks. Smooth stones that she collects and collects for their shapes and which will then be meticulously transformed into fox, owl, cat, turtle or crocodile. His imagination is limitless and the raw material numerous. Uncutted smooth stones

His realistic and detailed paintings come to marry the shape of the stone to give birth to animal representations that seem almost obvious. « The natural shape of the stone is an infinite source of inspiration. » The artist never touches the shape of the stone to arrange a shape or outline. An artistic demarcation and close to nature that began during a walk along a river the day she hit a pebble whose shape reminded her of a rabbit. From there was born his art, which she calls itself « stone art ».

With creativity, attention to detail and extreme delicacy, create lovely realistic miniatures of cats, owls, dogs, bears, rabbits, rats and so many other animals.