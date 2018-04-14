A glitchy touch added to the historic photographs by Giacomo Carmagnola
Artist Giacomo Carmagnola uses digital tools to add a unique, glitchy twist to photos of the past. Faces and objects are obscured with long, colorful strands that seem to melt, as if it’s some sort of ooze that’s absorbing the rest composition.
combines the old and new to create symbolic modern images. 25-year old graphic design artist from Italy, Giacomo has built up an impressive body of digital work creating interesting explorations in pixel form. Working with subjects like classic scenes from horror movies, historical photographs or dark figures, his work is a very interesting way or reinterpreting the original image and its meaning!
Artist uses digital tools to add a unique, glitchy twist to photos of the past. Faces and objects are obscured with long, colorful strands that seem to melt, as if it’s some sort of ooze that’s absorbing the rest composition.
Let speak your artistic sense with an open mind! Especially be cool & fair play, please.