













Creative “Skull-ptures” by Hedi Xandt

Hedi Xandt’s work is everything of modern sculpture madness. The Hamburg based artist of Norwegian descent creates magnificent sculptures inspired from fine arts, mythology and sculptures in the ancient periods which he then casts with a dark, elegant twist resulting in minimal yet striking creations which you can’t keep your eyes off. His inherent dark but as well as their majestic and beautiful appearance resided with the enclosed childhood he had.

Xandt grew up around artists and creative beings, which is why he appears to create so effortlessly, using his creativity to the fullest potential. Not only that, he has a vision that speaks for his powerful three dimensional conceptual art; surprisingly, Xandt is for the most part, is self taught multidisciplinary artist. With formal training in graphic design. Xandt’s compelling collection of conceptual creations feature busts and skulls that are both symbols of art and humanity; composed of gold-plated brass, polymer, distressed black finish, and marble. The gold is a prominent element that adds an accent of terror to the work and symbolizes the sheer beauty of divine purity, but also it’s metallic coldness.

“I think that the main and most important aspects of my work are creativity and concept. Being permanently on the experimental side of thinking and creating, I seek to add to my skills with every piece I begin. Learning-By-Doing, this awfully overused term, applies to me just as well as Doing-By-Learning. The unison of knowledge and skill provides me with inspiration and a broad foundation to be used as a starting point for any kind of project. (Via Inkult)”