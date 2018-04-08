Colorful Candy Installations By Pip & Pop aka Tanya Schultz

Colorful Candy Installations By Pip & Pop
Australian artist Tanya Schultz, who works under the pseudonym Pip & Pop, creates immersive art installations using sweet materials such as candy and sugar. In addition to incorporating edible ingredients into her work, Schultz also uses everyday craft materials and found objects to create her psychedelic wonderlandsUnder the name of Pip & Pop, Inspired by Tibetan Buddhist sand mandala and the kawaii (cute) aspect of Japanese pop culture, their work is embellished with miniature objects and all things sweet that fill you with child-like awe as you wander through the rainbow wonderland.