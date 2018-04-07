Accéder au contenu principal

The Surreal and Pop World of Eugenia Loli

par FLOW ART STATIONart, digital art, humor, surrealism, vintage, weird

Quarrymen-by-Eugenia-Loli.jpg
4badf-surreal-collages-by-eugenia-loli-757bda-surreal-collages-by-eugenia-loli-1e1d20-179389-f739396464bf4a219aa33c0e7f224134e8f60-surreal-collages-by-eugenia-loli-88e814-surreal-collages-by-eugenia-loli
Pictures by SwellMap: http://www.flickr.com/photos/94207108@N02/
14d5f-eugenia-loli_0379462-eugenialoli1Eugenia_Loli_collage_Cultura_Inquieta3.jpeg
f4f3a-tumblr_neyixabxqj1rx1nxro1_128001a8d-eugenia-loli5
1c447-1452418254925
ac4ea-13344785_1003080043141273_5067964843917474664_n
51c10-eugenialoli10
ca472-eugenia-loli-collages-2
2234d-179389-0b0d500491d541d0bbc04d88dbe974fb
Printable up to 6
2d386-satirical-art-pawel-kuczynski-4
b8ee4-9dfd20606457837afab4c72869fed363
2bf1c-eugenia-loli_11
7b898-89b42967aacd0e91fb012990de9dce2b
a460c-eugenia-loli-collages-10-683x1024
When-life-pays-you-back-with-interest4.jpg
eda86-surreal-collages-by-eugenia-loli-6
eugenia-loli-collage-grafiktrafik-04
7fdb2-004940y22eu2z8d88djr6c-thumb
20c51-15427396145_f0dd61ca4c_b
ccdeb-tumblr_n3kwjnuih81rx1nxro3_1280
13984236983_7ba22c475b_b
627c4-eugenialoli13All images © Eugenia Loli

 Surreal Pop World of Eugenia Loli

You can follow more of Loli’s work on Instagram or Facebook, and she sells prints and other things in her shop.

Collage artist Eugenia Loli uses photography scanned from vintage magazines and science publications to create bizarre visual narratives that borrow from aspects of pop art, dada, and traditional surrealism. Loli’s background is almost as diverse as the imagery she employs, having been born in Greece and living in Germany and the UK before settling in California. She previously worked as a nurse, a computer programmer, and as a technology journalist, but has only recently found a calling in collage work with publication in numerous magazines since 2013.

« I’m Eugenia. I’m a filmmaker, illustrator, and a modern vintage collage artist. Before art took over my life, I was in the technology sector. I’m originally from Greece, but for many years now I live in California. It’s important for me to “say” something with my artwork, so for the vast majority of my work there’s a meaning behind them. I usually do this via presenting a “narrative” scene in my collages, like there’s something bigger going on than what’s merely depicted. Sometimes the scene is witty or sarcastic, some times it’s horrific with a sense of danger or urgency, some times it’s chill. I leave it to the viewer’s imagination to fill-in the blanks of the story plot ».

