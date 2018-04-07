Accéder au contenu principal

Magnificent Oil on Head: Photos by Alberto Seveso

par FLOW ART STATION

New series by Bristol-based illustrator and digital photographer Alberto Seveso made by taking high-speed photographs of ink mixing with water and then using Photoshop to manipulate the images to resemble double exposures. Some of the profile images have the ink flowing like hair strands making them look almost natural.

See more of Alberto Seveso’s work on Behance or at his website.

