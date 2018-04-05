Dramatic shots of mountain cabins in the French Pyrenees

CONQUES
CAYAN

Dramatic shots of mountain cabins in the French Pyrenees

The mountains in the Pyrénées are dotted with cabins and shelters in the middle of rolling fields, some still used by shepherds to this day. They’re also the subject of French photographer Tristan Pereira‘s latest series, Refuges. For Pereira, the cabins provide not only warmth and shelter during cold mountain nights, but also peace. Dramatically lit, surrounded by mountains and sitting underneath starry skies, Pereira’s cabins stand out as beacons in the night

