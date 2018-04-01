Reverse Squares in Nature by Victoria Siemer

nwx96pKO6X1ql08jto3tumblr_onaa2wuGFA1r7k0y6o1_1280nwx96pKO6X1ql08jto9tumblr_nwx96pKO6X1ql08jto8_1280 - Copie
24c79b25817027.561febe943d15
9bdbc925817027.561febe94155c22d80225817027.5634b377bd69e56762b37412049.573f2ac054e7a
Reflected-Landscapes-by-Victoria-Siemer-Photogrvphy-Magazine-09
nwx96pKO6X1ql08jto4
Reflected-Landscapes-by-Victoria-Siemer-Photogrvphy-Magazine-11
Siemer-Photogrvphy-Magazine-05
witchoria-4
Reflected-Landscapes-by-Victoria-Siemer-Photogrvphy-Magazine-12
Reflected-Landscapes-by-Victoria-Siemer-Photogrvphy-Magazine-08
dd82ab25817027.561febe942ac8
909d2725817027.5634b377b79abvictoria-siemer-5victoria-siemer-26victoria-siemer-19tumblr_nwx96pKO6X1ql08jto1_r1_1280 - CopieReflected-Landscapes-by-Victoria-Siemer-Photogrvphy-Magazine-07victoria-siemer-12 - CopieReflected-Landscapes-by-Victoria-Siemer-Photogrvphy-Magazine-03wx96pKO6X1ql08jto5Victoria-Siemer_1645ea53dcbdd5bce5c4707a571667dac6Victoria-Siemer-digital-art-2
victoria-siemer-6victoria-siemer-8
Victoria-Siemer_28victoria-siemer-7
victoria-siemer-2

Reverse Squares in Nature by Victoria Siemer

artists on Tumblr, Behance

Victoria Siemer, known as Witchoria, is a graphic designer based in Brooklyn, who has made a new series of pictures in which she integrates square figures reversing the landscape and the nature.

Victoria Siemer, or rather Witchoria, explains on her blog that her pictures are free to interpret, but that most of them illustrate what she calls “visual and emotional fragmentation”, a concept she has been led to dig during his end of studies thesis.

The principle is simple but it was necessary to think about it: Victoria cuts simply parts of its photographs to pick them up in other places, in different senses. The result is rather pleasing to the eye!

Source: fubiz and demilked

