“Donut Rush” Jae Yong Kim’s Ceramic Donut Installation

tumblr_o6nyf0jd881ql08jto4_12802018_KIM_GOLD_RUSH_006_master - Copietumblr_o6nyf0jd881ql08jto8_1280donuts-1 - CopieJae-Yong-Kim-15 - Copie

donut-4-960x638@2x - Copiedonut-3 - Copiedonut-5 - Copiedonut-2-640x607@2x - Copie11b3ba27331c2fe4820dddbbe3527c70--ceramic-sculptures-sculpture-art - Copietumblr_o6nyf0jd881ql08jto5_1280o6nyf0jd881ql08jto9donuts36o6nyf0jd881ql08jto61280Donut_Rush_008_mastertrays666cf9d5f2d4c09edbb77c50412d0e70ceramic-glaze-donuts-jae-yong-kim-4“Donut Rush” Jae Yong Kim's Cceramic Donut Installation.jpg

 “Donut Rush” Jae Yong Kim‘s Ceramic Donut Installation

Akin to Pop artists before him, Jae Yong Kim  ‘s work elicits an immediate visceral response. In this case, “Donuts!”. His motif is instantly recognizable and the viewer can’t subdue their immediate hankering for these sculptures. Concurrently, a parallel effect also takes hold of the viewer. Similar to being in a donut shop, a synesthesia effect causes each color to render a flavor and a sweet and/or savory dream starts to unfold.

As these dreams develop, deeper meanings begin to emerge. Distinguishing colors, patterns and appliques start aligning themselves with art historical and pop culture references. By utilizing techniques resembling the paint drips of Jackson Pollack, rendering dots like Yayoi Kusama or giving a subtle nod towards Claes Oldenburg, Kim’s work tells a rich story about consumption and consumerism in the art world and beyond.

“Art is not chaste, it should be forbidden to ignorant innocents, never put him in contact with those who are insufficiently prepared. Yes, art is dangerous. Or if he is chaste, it is not art. ” Pablo Picasso

