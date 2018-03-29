Poetic and Dark Photography by Diggie Vitt

Diggie Vittt’s photography extends the boundaries of reality in mind-blowing ways that range from subtle to outlandishly impossible. In one photo Diggie’s model is steaming with heat rolling from his body, a surreal look at man, but in the next photo the same model has flames bursting from his sleeves while in relaxing motions he wipes sweat from his brow. Diggie’s photographs take us on journeys of fun and confusion. The child in all of us would love to be lighting the giant candle atop a massive cupcake before we dive into to fill our childhood fantasies. Who among us can imagine our heads wrapped in thick flaming ropes? Diggie Vitt can imagine it and photographs it for us.

The amazing imagery from Diggie Vitt helps expand our view of reality and fantasy in fun and sometimes unsettling ways. A visual feast of excitement is found in every collection from Diggie.