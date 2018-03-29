Michael Jackson – Remember The Time
Remember the Time” is a 1992 single by American singer and songwriter Michael Jackson. It was released by Epic Records on January 14, 1992, as the second single from Jackson’s eighth studio album, Dangerous. The song was written and composed by Teddy Riley, Michael Jackson and Bernard Belle, and produced by Riley and Jackson. “Remember the Time” was a successful attempt by Jackson to create a dance-oriented, new jack swing-flavored jam with the assistance of co-producer Riley. The lyrics are about remembering having fallen in love with someone.
“Remember the Time” was generally well received by contemporary critics. The song was commercially successful, peaking at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and number one on the Billboard R&B singles chart. Internationally, the song was a top ten hit in nine countries, peaking at number one in New Zealand, at two in Spain and three in the United Kingdom. The song reached the top ten in all major territories. A nine-minute music video directed by John Singleton, marketed as a “short film“, was released for the song. The video is set in ancient Egypt and features appearances by Eddie Murphy, Iman, Tommy “Tiny” Lister and Magic Johnson.