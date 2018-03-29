link : Distraught residents demonstrate after Russian mall fire kills at least

     Timeline of tragic Kemerovo fire

RUSSIA — Russians on Wednesday mourned the victims of a deadly shopping mall fire at memorial services across the country, releasing white balloons as flags fluttered at half-staff.

The blaze tore through the Winter Cherry mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Sunday while it was packed with families on the first weekend of spring break. Authorities said 64 people died, 41 of them children.

Grieving family members clutched flowers and photographs of young schoolchildren at the first funerals held for victims. Investigators have so far released 21 bodies for burial.

The chairman of Russia’s federal investigating authority, the Investigative Committee, has indicated that a short circuit or bad wiring could be to blame for the blaze, state news agency RIA-Novosti reported. Investigators said the mall’s fire exits were blocked and an alarm system turned off.

video:  http://www.bbc.com/news/av/embed/p062dmp1/43552165

 

 

 

 

