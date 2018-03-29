marquez-1marquez-3marquez-2marquez-6marquez-7marquez-5marquez-8
 Humorous Street Signs Placed Around Sydney by Michael Pederson

Visitors and residents might get a little more than they bargained for if they go out and explore Sydney’s parks and suburban areas thanks to artist Michael Pederson who enjoys nothing more than placing humorous and thought provoking signs that blend into their surroundings. We’re so used to seeing signs on a daily basis as we pass urban areas, instructing us, warning us and informing, so unless you look closely it’s more than likely you’d miss the funny messages written on Pederson’s sings. You can see more of his work on Tumblr.

h/t thisiscolossal

