The Fusion Of Colors In Leonid Afremov’s Nostalgic Oil Paintings
The elegance of the rich colours playing together on Russian-Israeli artist Leonid Afremov’s nostalgic oil paintings gives us the opportunity to spend some time in luxurious autumnal cities. His paintings seem to slow down time, letting us enjoy the precious details of these closed autumnal cities.
The painter is famous for his unusual, yet very effective technique: all he uses for his paintings are oils, canvas and the palette-knife. The brush-free paintings give an astounding edginess to the luminous cities and landscapes.
Source:boredpanda
22 thoughts on “The Fusion Of Colors In Leonid Afremov’s Nostalgic Oil Paintings”
Reblogged this on Gocho Versolari, Obra Poética.
I love his paintings. they are so colorful.
Yes, it is a particular style, which makes its effect!
thank you Jim!🌺
Wow! So beautiful!😊
Yes John is warm and alive!🌈
Nostalgic indeed. At first I thought it was because of the rain, but then I noticed that rain is not present in all of them, yet I still feel melancholy.
This is a state that I know well. Many artists are so, dear.
Because the last centuries were marked by great and talented artistic movement! For me, the current century will never be up to par, we are lacking pure geniuses.
Vanina
And yes nostalgia!
yes, he has a lot of talent! it is undeniable, I recognize the work; but it’s not my thing personally, dear
Thank you for the nice comment.
Art is subjective. I recognize the talent, but then, I love art and my taste is eclectic and varied as is my music, lol
Yes I am also eclectic about art which does not prevent me from being difficult! ah, ah…
Oh what is your favorite or your favorite genre or song? If it’s not indiscreet.🎸
I love acoustic guitar, piano, jazz, easy listening, pop, pretty much anything and everything. I can’t say as I’ve ever developed an interest in c(rap) or heavy metal cause they both actually hurt my ears. I loved the “real” rock n roll. There’s no particular genre I can point to as I can’t get enough music lol if that makes sense. If it’s a singer, they have to be exceptional. I’m a snob lol
Well that’s quite a lot, already!
Snobs often have good tastes … MDR (“Mort de rires”) in french, aka LOL
Exquisite! The beauty of colour, vitality, warmth, happiness. Beyond beautiful the artistry is captivating. Love his work so much!
The word is bright. not for a bedroom but lively for an activity room or study
oh yes Pat 😉
This is amazing, so colorful, beautiful and so fantastic. I really love these Oil paintings.Thank you for sharing.
Yes, it’s good for the eyes!
Thanks for comment dear Anita.🌈
Reblogged this on tomtom_max.
These are undoubtedly mesmerising pictures.
🌈 Thank you!
