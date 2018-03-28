d367d239c831a3a4407f32689fee1ce0-d4tqhnz
The Fusion Of Colors In Leonid Afremov’s Nostalgic Oil Paintings

On Etsy  | Facebook | deviantart

The elegance of the rich colours playing together on Russian-Israeli artist Leonid Afremov’s nostalgic oil paintings gives us the opportunity to spend some time in luxurious autumnal cities. His paintings seem to slow down time, letting us enjoy the precious details of these closed autumnal cities.

The painter is famous for his unusual, yet very effective technique: all he uses for his paintings are oils, canvas and the palette-knife. The brush-free paintings give an astounding edginess to the luminous cities and landscapes.

Source:boredpanda

22 thoughts on “The Fusion Of Colors In Leonid Afremov’s Nostalgic Oil Paintings

    1. This is a state that I know well. Many artists are so, dear.
      Because the last centuries were marked by great and talented artistic movement! For me, the current century will never be up to par, we are lacking pure geniuses.
      Vanina

      Like

    3. Yes I am also eclectic about art which does not prevent me from being difficult! ah, ah…
      Oh what is your favorite or your favorite genre or song? If it’s not indiscreet.🎸

      Like

    4. I love acoustic guitar, piano, jazz, easy listening, pop, pretty much anything and everything. I can’t say as I’ve ever developed an interest in c(rap) or heavy metal cause they both actually hurt my ears. I loved the “real” rock n roll. There’s no particular genre I can point to as I can’t get enough music lol if that makes sense. If it’s a singer, they have to be exceptional. I’m a snob lol

      Liked by 1 person

