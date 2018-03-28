







































































The Fusion Of Colors In Leonid Afremov’s Nostalgic Oil Paintings

The elegance of the rich colours playing together on Russian-Israeli artist Leonid Afremov’s nostalgic oil paintings gives us the opportunity to spend some time in luxurious autumnal cities. His paintings seem to slow down time, letting us enjoy the precious details of these closed autumnal cities.

The painter is famous for his unusual, yet very effective technique: all he uses for his paintings are oils, canvas and the palette-knife. The brush-free paintings give an astounding edginess to the luminous cities and landscapes.

Source:boredpanda