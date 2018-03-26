





















This is how you can turn your smartphone into a 3D hologram projector

3D hologram projectors are pretty cool. They may seem to be very complex technology and they really are. But there is a very simple way for you to make one yourself. At your home. Yes.

YouTube tech reviewer ‘Mrwhosetheboss’ will teach you how, and you don’t even need a lot to build one. All you need, is a smart phone, graph paper, a pair of scissors, a pen, some tape, a knife or glass cutter, a ruler and an old CD case.

WATCH THE VIDEO: