This is how you can turn your smartphone into a 3D hologram projector
3D hologram projectors are pretty cool. They may seem to be very complex technology and they really are. But there is a very simple way for you to make one yourself. At your home. Yes.
YouTube tech reviewer ‘Mrwhosetheboss’ will teach you how, and you don’t even need a lot to build one. All you need, is a smart phone, graph paper, a pair of scissors, a pen, some tape, a knife or glass cutter, a ruler and an old CD case.
WATCH THE VIDEO:
5 thoughts on “This is how you can turn your smartphone into a 3D hologram projector”
I tried sharing, but it didn’t work. anyway, have to try this!
Brilliant! Thank you, I HAVE to try this!!!!!!!! wooot
Very interesting 👌
