giphy.gif
PhysicalJointBellfrog
SadElaborateBuzzard-max-1mb
DIY-3D-Hologram-PyramidAltruisticJovialCurassow-size_restricted

birdCOMSOL-hologram-butterfly-antenna-model
GloomyGreedyBanteng-size_restricted
tumblr_nskti46PBn1qzfsnio2_r1_1280
tumblr_o4qni9PBYK1ql08jto7_400
tumblr_o4qni9PBYK1ql08jto9_400
tumblr_o4qni9PBYK1ql08jto1_r1_400
tumblr_o4qni9PBYK1ql08jto5_r1_400tumblr_o4qni9PBYK1ql08jto8_400tumblr_o4qni9PBYK1ql08jto2_400

This is how you can turn your smartphone into a 3D hologram projector

More info: Youtube | Facebook

3D hologram projectors are pretty cool. They may seem to be very complex technology and they really are. But there is a very simple way for you to make one yourself. At your home. Yes.

YouTube tech reviewer ‘Mrwhosetheboss’ will teach you how, and you don’t even need a lot to build one. All you need, is a smart phone, graph paper, a pair of scissors, a pen, some tape, a knife or glass cutter, a ruler and an old CD case.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Published by FLOW ART STATION

The New Contemporary Art is an online magazine publishing the best in art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, and much more. We are passionate about offering you a selection of the most exciting works from established creators or emerging talents. And promote inspiring billets from around the world! (NSFW) @Flowartstation&Cie

5 thoughts on "This is how you can turn your smartphone into a 3D hologram projector

