Weird Beauty Face Paintings by Alexander Khokhlov

Alexander Khokhlov is a Russian photographer with specialty to photographic portraits, that also creates stunning Face Paintings.

Russian photographer Alexander Khokhlov in collaboration with the make-up artist Valeriya Kutsan has created this series of modern-art inspired photos of models with their faces painted to appear as two-dimensional…

Using a little post-production trompe l’oeil trickery and crafty make-up techniques, the photographer turns traditional 3D portraits into a living replica of 2D art.

Now turning his attention away from the monochromatic and toward the concept of colorful close-ups, Alexander Khokhlov has transformed traditional portraits into forms we might recognize in art galleries. Along with Kutsan, he’s replicated a pixelated Mona Lisa in the flesh, a punchy pop art design on a modern pin-up and even a take on Obama’s election poster. Originally inspired by Andy Warhol’s portraits, the photos have given birth to a whole new medium of their own.

The forms are in black and white and in colors, the already impressive face paintings become even more theatrical as the photographer plays with the high contrast between light and shadow, creating these unorthodox photographic portraits.

Via All That Is Interesting