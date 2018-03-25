Weird Beauty Face Paintings by Alexander Khokhlov
Alexander Khokhlov is a Russian photographer with specialty to photographic portraits, that also creates stunning Face Paintings.
The forms are in black and white and in colors, the already impressive face paintings become even more theatrical as the photographer plays with the high contrast between light and shadow, creating these unorthodox photographic portraits.
2 thoughts on “Weird Beauty Face Paintings by Alexander Khokhlov”
It’s really cool to see that we can all be chameleons, too. We can blend into anything with the use of pain. Body art is fascinating.
Very nicely said, thank you!
