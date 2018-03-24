Glowing Dress Turns Claire Danes Into Cinderella At The Met Gala

The theme of this year’s Met Ball, fittingly sponsored by Apple, was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, and Claire Danes’ dress took the cake. Designed by Zac Posen, he “sourced the fiber optic woven organza in this dress from France, and there are 30 mini battery packs sewn into the gown’s understructure,” according to FastCo.

The Met Gala is held annually for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s Costume (Fashion) Institute in New York City, the only department that has to fund itself. The invitation-only black-tie event is held on the first Monday in May, with tickets this year going for 30,000 USD, and tables for 275,000 USD.

Fiber Optic Radiance

However lovely the gown is in the daylight, it’s when the lights go down that the full impact of this gown is visible. Woven fiber optic organza from France adds the sparkle, using 30 mini battery packs sewn into seams of the dress.

A True Show-Stopper

Zac Posen is an awe-inspiring designer, who captivated everyone with his “knock it out of the park”, show-stopper Cinderella gown. Mr. Posen’s ingenious concept will probably start a new age in dress design. It’s a work of art worth sharing.

Source: (h/t: elitedaily)