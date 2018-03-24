tumblr_o6qkq2h8tH1ql08jto3_1280
Image credits: zacposen
tumblr_o6qkq2h8tH1ql08jto2_1280
Image credits: itsmatin
tumblr_o6qkq2h8tH1ql08jto7_1280
Image credits: zacposen
tumblr_o6qkq2h8tH1ql08jto6_1280
Image credits: itsmatin
ezgif-2-d1e225922c
Image credits: zacposen
tumblr_o6qkq2h8tH1ql08jto5_1280
Image credits: zacposen
6bf4afb9cf492b7830d45d0538f2ea4e
Image credits: zacposen
1475233-claire-danes-exibe-look-de-zac-posen-no-950x0-3
PHOTO: Getty Images
A True Show-Stopper
Zac Posen light up dress, Met Gala 2016
d57af30ecf4bc556674996a112076f2b.jpeg
. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP

 

Glowing Dress Turns Claire Danes Into Cinderella At The Met Gala

     More info: Instagram

The theme of this year’s Met Ball, fittingly sponsored by Apple, was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, and Claire Danes’ dress took the cake. Designed by Zac Posen, he “sourced the fiber optic woven organza in this dress from France, and there are 30 mini battery packs sewn into the gown’s understructure,” according to FastCo.

The Met Gala is held annually for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s Costume (Fashion) Institute in New York City, the only department that has to fund itself. The invitation-only black-tie event is held on the first Monday in May, with tickets this year going for 30,000 USD, and tables for 275,000 USD.

Fiber Optic Radiance

However lovely the gown is in the daylight, it’s when the lights go down that the full impact of this gown is visible. Woven fiber optic organza from France adds the sparkle, using 30 mini battery packs sewn into seams of the dress.

A True Show-Stopper

Zac Posen is an awe-inspiring designer, who captivated everyone with his “knock it out of the park”, show-stopper Cinderella gown. Mr. Posen’s ingenious concept will probably start a new age in dress design. It’s a work of art worth sharing.

Source: (h/t: elitedaily)

Published by FLOW ART STATION

The New Contemporary Art is an online magazine publishing the best in art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, and much more. We are passionate about offering you a selection of the most exciting works from established creators or emerging talents. And promote inspiring billets from around the world! (NSFW) @Flowartstation&Cie

Let speak your artistic sense!

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s