Unbelievable Lion Sculpture Made from Hammered Steel by Selcuk Yilmaz

Turkish artist Selcuk Yilmaz created this unbelievable lion sculpture from 4,000 pieces of hammered metal. Entitled Aslan, the sculpture took the artist 10 months to complete and weighs approximately 250 kg (551 pounds). The sculpture measures 330 cm long by 185 cm tall (10.8 ft x 6.06 ft)

Every piece of metal used was hand cut and hammered by the artist. The detail in the close-up images below really demonstrate how incredible this sculpture is.

 Via: Colossal

