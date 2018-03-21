bull_terrier_by_zarnala-d6tdced
Illustrations of Animals with Human Personalities by US-based artist Kim Nguyen aka (Zarnala) has been working on a collection of illustrations, called ‘Anthros‘.

Anthros is an eye-catching collection of anthropomorphic animal illustrations by US-based digital artist Kim Nguyen.  According to Merriam-Webster, anthropomorphic is defined as, ‘described or thought of as having a human form or human attributes’. So in this case, we have animals that take on human personalities and form.

In her quirky and visually-stimulating series, Kim illustrates apes as gangsters and samurai, dogs and jaguars as baseball players, a sexy tiger as an athlete, and other humanized animals.

