





Illustrations of Animals with Human Personalities by Kim Nguyen

Anthros is an eye-catching collection of anthropomorphic animal illustrations by US-based digital artist Kim Nguyen. According to Merriam-Webster, anthropomorphic is defined as, ‘described or thought of as having a human form or human attributes’. So in this case, we have animals that take on human personalities and form.

In her quirky and visually-stimulating series, Kim illustrates apes as gangsters and samurai, dogs and jaguars as baseball players, a sexy tiger as an athlete, and other humanized animals.

Source: 123inspiration and freeyork



