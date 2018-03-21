Humayrah-1humayrah-8Humayrah-2humayrah-10Humayrah-4humayrah-5Humayrah-3humayrah-6humayrah-7
Exquisite Insects Embroideries by Humayrah Bint Altaf

 

Bedford, England-based embroidery artist Humayrah Bint Altaf

Jewel-toned beetles and a cerulean butterfly flecked with gold seem like they could escape the wooden hoops in which they’re embroidered, if only they weren’t stitched down. These intricate needleworks are the creations of Humayrah Bint Altaf, a talented embroidery artist from the UK, who stitches richly detailed plants and creatures inlaid with luxe materials. Her work updates the ancient art of embroidery, breathing fresh energy into an age-old handicraft.

With a background in fashion design, Altaf had the opportunity to study at the Royal School of Needlework that helped launch her career in embroidery. She now sells original works through an online shop and shares much of her process on Instagram.

H/T:thisiscolossal

Published by FLOW ART STATION

The New Contemporary Art is an online magazine publishing the best in art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, and much more. We are passionate about offering you a selection of the most exciting works from established creators or emerging talents. And promote inspiring billets from around the world! (NSFW) @Flowartstation&Cie

