Fusion Frames Tree Branch Frame Art by Darryl Cox

Oregon-based artist Darryl Cox has been creating “Fusion Frames” about 6 years, who designs sculptural picture frames by seamlessly fusing vintage frames with tree roots or branches found in the forests of central Oregon. Each piece requires so much time and patience involving woodworking, sculpting, and painting that Cox can only make approximately 25 pieces a year.
“The main components of my Fusion Frames are a reclaimed tree branch or root and a wood frame. I have always appreciated old, dead trees – more so the branches. The more personality the better. I am thrilled to have found a way to use them in my work. I use many different woods. Central Oregon Manzanita and Pine, Juniper, Aspen, Willamette Valley Filbert and California Grapevine are a few of my favorites. I have also always been drawn to frames, especially antique frames. Using frames of all types and spanning well over one 150 years make the Fusion Frames that much more interesting. The solid construction, weathered patinas and unique details exhibit such character and history. If only they could actually speak of the stories they have witnessed over the years. My goal is to bring together each’s attitude and personality and reflect it as one. Other components are paints, stains, bonding & sculpting agents, and hardware. If used, leather, iron, brass, bronze and glass all retain the personality of their heritage.”
