Audrey Hepburn – New York, 2013
Big City of Dreams (New York, NY)
Big City of Dreams (New York, NY)

 

I Was a Botox Junkie (LA)
I Was a Botox Junkie (LA)
Dominator – Acrylique & aérosol sur toile
Attack of the 50 Foot Socialite (Berlin)
Attack of the 50 Foot Socialite (Berlin)

 

Color Explosion with pop artist Tristan Eaton

Instagram

Born in L.A. in 1978, Tristan Eaton started pursuing street art as a teenager, painting everything from billboards to dumpsters in the urban landscapes of the cities where he lived, be it London, Detroit, or New York. He designed his first toy for Fisher-Price at 18 years old and soon became a driving force in the world of designer toys. Eaton’s work for Kidrobot, including the famous Dunny and Munny art toys, helped him achieve international renown and an ever-growing fan base. After forming his Creative Agency Thunderdog Studios in New York City in 2004, Eaton became a leader in the advertising and commercial-art spheres, and is regularly commissioned by a roster of clients that includes Nike, Versace, and even Barack Obama.

These days, Eaton is one of the most prominent street artists working today. Eaton’s large scale mural work features a meticulous, visual collage of pop imagery mixed with his unique personal style, all executed with freehand spray paint on a colossal scale. Eaton now focuses on his Fine Art and large-scale mural work full-time, which can be found in dozens of cities across the globe from Paris to Shanghai.

Eaton’s work can also be seen in the Museum of Modern Art’s (MoMA) permanent collection.

Via Street Art News

 

Published by FLOW ART STATION

The New Contemporary Art is an online magazine publishing the best in art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, and much more. We are passionate about offering you a selection of the most exciting works from established creators or emerging talents. And promote inspiring billets from around the world! (NSFW) @Flowartstation&Cie

Let speak your artistic sense!

