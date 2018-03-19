INTERNAL FLIGHT, the MOVIE
In 2012, I’ve got to know a traveling photographers and filmmakers from Ukraine, Olga and Andrey Andreev’s from a Paganel Studio. Watching their breathtaking footage, I’ve had an idea to combine the “Internal Flight” (a guitar version) with their images of nature. Our first shooting took place in Crimea (while its still has been an Ukrainian territory) and finished in Peruvian part of the Amazon and Sacred Valley near Cusco. Some parts of the film have been filmed by them before our meeting, yet most of it been intentionally captured for the upcoming art piece. In 2015, an Internal Flight, the movie trailer, has won the Awards for the short films selection at the “Cosmic Cine Film Festival” (Germany)