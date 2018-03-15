69d425cc0468c6b2396732d6dab0f941
Rio de Janeiro-Ethnicities  woman Mursi tribe  Ethiopia (Africa) / Eduardo Kobra
Rio de JaneiroEtnias Karen tribe Thailand Asia / Eduardo Kobra
Rio de Janeiro-Ethnicities tribe Chukchis (Siberia) / ²
Rio de Janeiro, 2016 -« Ethnicities » Hulis Tribe (Oceania) / Eduardo Kobra
Rio, 2016 _ »Ethnicities »/ Etnias, image via cbc.ca
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Rio de Janeiro-Ethnicities Tapajos tribe (India) / Eduardo Kobra
 Etnias, image via cbc.ca
Rio de Janeiro, 2016 -« Ethnicities » Hulis Tribe (Oceania) / Eduardo Kobra

Rio, 2016_ »Ethnicities » / Eduardo Kobra

/ Eduardo Kobra

 

Eduardo Kobra Paints The World’s Largest Street Mural For The Rio Olympics

Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra utilizes bright colors and bold lines while staying true theme throughout his art. The technique of repeating squares and triangles allows him to bring to life the famous people he depicts in his images.

Street art isn’t an Olympic sport, but if it was then Eduardo Kobra would almost certainly win gold for his 30,000 square foot (2787 square metres) mural that he painted for this year’s Rio Olympics.

The mural, titled Las Etnias (The Ethnicities), stands a staggering 50 feet (15 metres) tall and can be found in Rio’s port district. It features five faces from five different continents that represent both the five Olympic rings as well as the cultural diversity of the games. Kobra, 40, from Sao Paulo, worked on the piece for two months, and during that time he used 100 gallons of white paint, 400 gallons of colored paint and 3,500 cans of spray paint. If confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records, Kobra’s mural will be the world’s largest mural completed by a single man.

“These are the indigenous people of the world,” says Kobra on the Rio 2016 official website. “The idea behind it is that we are all one. We’re living through a very confusing time with a lot of conflict. I wanted to show that everyone is united, we are all connected.”

H/T: boredpanda

See time-lapse video:

