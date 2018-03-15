

































Digital Sculptures of Female Forms Rendered in Flowers by Jean-Michel Bihorel

Paris-based artist Jean-Michel Bihorel beginning with a dried hydrangea blossom, has digitally sculpted this delicate ‘flower figure’. a single bloom has been meticulously multiplied over the framework of a female anatomy, forming a surreal digital sculpture that blends the natural and physical worlds.

This experimental work has allowed him to explore the possibilities of realism from software to imagine a sculpture made of flowers, which seems natural.

Jean-Michel Bihorel compositions integrate a mix of 3D scanning techniques and procedural modeling — using houdini maya and redshift to create a sequence of carefully placed postures.