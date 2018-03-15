a464c537804001.574d3b9f1aadaae27f537804001.574d3b9f1d6c507746737804001.574d3b9f1a0c63aa29c37804001.574d3b9f1b567ac90b537804001.574d3b9f1df658874a737804001.574d3b9f1cd4f85d52337804001.574d3b9f1c48d04ab2337804001.574d3b9f1bb3e
13776444416923.5811fc42331a7
c2c43c37804001.574d3ba042bbc
ae8a0734646789.56d8424be86567d936534646789.56d8424be3109
0cf8c044416923.5811fc408f184
3cc36244416923.5811fc4234a13 - Copiecba44534646789.56d8424be3c327aa15a34646789.56d8424bddc25
16294d44416923.5811fc4233cd9
c48ea734646789.56d8424bdd798d2263b34646789.56d8424be8b45
f83cbb44416923.5811fc4234fba
0d4a3e35125791.56ea70fc339be
48d84044416923.5811fc4232592
e2b2c434646789.56d8424be8ffb6dac4c38803795.577009850ad76
b7cdd944416923.5811fc42356e5
963e2f38803795.577009850b431
blossoming-sculptures-by-jean-michel-bihorel-10
503aeb38803795.577009850a88f
7b67c738803795.57700986a1c77

Digital Sculptures of Female Forms Rendered in Flowers by  Jean-Michel Bihorel 

More: instagram on Behance

Paris-based artist Jean-Michel Bihorel beginning with a dried hydrangea blossom, has digitally sculpted this delicate ‘flower figure’. a single bloom has been meticulously multiplied over the framework of a female anatomy, forming a surreal digital sculpture that blends the natural and physical worlds.

This experimental work has allowed him to explore the possibilities of realism from software to imagine a sculpture made of flowers, which seems natural.

Jean-Michel Bihorel compositions integrate a mix of 3D scanning techniques and procedural modeling — using houdini maya and redshift to create a sequence of carefully placed postures.

Via: on Behance

Publié par FLOW ART STATION

The New Contemporary Art is an online magazine publishing the best in art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, and much more. We are passionate about offering you a selection of the most exciting works from established creators or emerging talents. And promote inspiring billets from around the world! (NSFW) @Flowartstation&Cie

Laisser un commentaire

Choisissez une méthode de connexion pour poster votre commentaire:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion / Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion / Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s