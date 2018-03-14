by FLOW ART STATION

Photographer Reuben Wu Gives Mountains Halos Using Drones And Long Exposure

More info:  Facebook | Behance | Twitter | Instagram

This ongoing project entitled Lux Noctis by Chicago-based photographer Reuben Wu “depicts landscapes within the framework of traditional landscape photography but influenced by ideas of planetary exploration, 19th-century sublime romantic painting, and science fiction.” Wu imagined these scenes as the familiar transformed into undiscovered landscapes to renew perceptions of our world.

Each image is a carefully-planned scene consisting of multiple lighting positions, layered to produce a theatrically-lit composition. Using the GPS-enabled aerial light/drone in specific positions in space, I am able to create moods of drama and tension through chiaroscuro, and the ability to illuminate isolated features of a scene and exclude unwanted elements.  Via: Co. Design

 

