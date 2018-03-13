by FLOW ART STATION

Elegant Japanese Floral Hair Ornaments crafted by Sakae

See more of her work by visiting her Facebook or flickr pages.

Japanese artist Sakae uses resin and brass wire to craft gorgeous japanese hair ornaments known as kanzashi.

Japanese artist Sakae creates traditional exquisite hair ornaments known as kanzashi. Each intricate piece is handcrafted from resin with delicate brass wire around the edges and can take anywhere between 3 and 30 days to complete. These ornaments are so exquisite that they are only ocassionally put on sale on Yahoo Auctions in Japan. Her latest auction attracted 215 buyers and each kanzashi was sold 400,000 yen. Each piece comes with its own unique design and complexity, re-imagining the traditional with a contemporary twist.

“They’re startlingly realistic, depicting delicate flowers of pink, blue and purple, ranging in complexity and size. Each piece can take anywhere between 3 and 30 days to complete and if you’re trying to get your hands on one of these, the artist only puts them up for sale on occasion.”

Source: Sakae  via Colossal

    1. It’s lovely and you feel like with wedding accessories; very feminine and raffined.
      In chic receptions or vernissages, embellished with a make-up (cruelty-free), one hairstyle with hair tied in a bun; I have put floral hair pins during these occasions, with of long cotton dress.
      I had a fashion store 13 years ago, I am very artistically inspired, I had made a “relooking” on my entourage and on a part of my clientele.
      Vanina Lys

