Land Artist James Brunt use the earth as a canvas
Yorkshire-based artist James Brunt has become well-known for his land art, temporary works made from carefully arranged natural objects like leaves, sticks, and stones.
While the artworks themselves may only last for a few hours, the pieces live on in photographic form. After studying Fine Art at the Byam Shaw School of Art in London, Brunt worked for galleries and had a long stint in Arts Development. He now lives and work with his family in Yorkshire, also running the arts organisation, Responsible Fishing UK.
For those curious, James recently shared his ‘working code of practice‘ when creating his art and adds that it is in constant development. You can read his code of practice on his blog. For prints, James has recently launched an Etsy store and you can keep up with his latest works at the links below.
15 thoughts on “Land Artist James Brunt use the earth as a canvas”
Czego to ludzie nie wymyślą ale trzeba przyznać że pomysłowe
Fantastic!! I love them all. Wonderfully creative.
Reblogged this on My Life on the Chicago # 36 Bus and commented:
Here is a reblog from an Artist named James Brunt through Flowartstation art magazine. If you like thisfollow the contact back to see more. It is worth the trip
Reblogged this on Le Bien-Etre au bout des Doigts.
Magical.
Wonderful! I will check him out – thank you.
Awesome
great post! this is beautiful!
This is so awesome! I love this kind of art!
it’s ingenious and so pretty.
Land art, I just love it!
Yes me too,
but that is not really appreciated;
_ people not used to art, go for something familiar, and are not open to what is strange.
_ it is difficult for some to apprehend digital techniques and futurism!
