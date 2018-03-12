by FLOW ART STATION

Land Artist James Brunt use the earth as a canvas

James-Brunt-Artisto-1000x667
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england14-5a7d95948df27__880
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england-48
DLxVynuXUAE3Mxr.jpg
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england-8james-blunt-arranges-natural-objects-into-ephemeral-patterns-and-designs-2
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england63-5a7d9556cf8a8__880
brunt-12
james-blunt-arranges-natural-objects-into-ephemeral-patterns-and-designs-9
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england-9
james-brunt-land-art-10
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england24-5a7d95b9a40e3__880james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england18-5a7d95a291826__880
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england13-5a7d9591292b7__880
CpGQU81XYAAIn_Cbrunt-9
brunt-16
brunt-15
James-Brunt-Artist-
brunt-5
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england66-5a7d955d926ff__880
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england19-5a7d95a5cba92__880
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england59-5a7d95470a903__880
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england91-5a7d948b9c336__880
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england-46
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england-17
brunt-10
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england64-5a7d9558a1783__880

james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england-24
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england-16
brunt-3
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england39-5a7d95e5975f4__880
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england19-5a7d95a5cba92__880
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england65-5a7d955aea64f__880
brunt-8
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england-33
brunt-13-1
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england66-5a7d955d926ff__880
james-brunt-natural-materials-land-art-england21-5a7d95adc3e7d__880

Land Artist James Brunt use the earth as a canvas

On Facebook | Twitter

Yorkshire-based artist James Brunt has become well-known for his land art, temporary works made from carefully arranged natural objects like leaves, sticks, and stones.

While the artworks themselves may only last for a few hours, the pieces live on in photographic form. After studying Fine Art at the Byam Shaw School of Art in London, Brunt worked for galleries and had a long stint in Arts Development. He now lives and work with his family in Yorkshire, also running the arts organisation, Responsible Fishing UK.

For those curious, James recently shared his ‘working code of practice‘ when creating his art and adds that it is in constant development. You can read his code of practice on his blog. For prints, James has recently launched an Etsy store and you can keep up with his latest works at the links below.

Source:  TwistedSifter

15 thoughts on “Land Artist James Brunt use the earth as a canvas

    2. Yes me too,
      but that is not really appreciated;
      _ people not used to art, go for something familiar, and are not open to what is strange.
      _ it is difficult for some to apprehend digital techniques and futurism!

      Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s